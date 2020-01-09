YankeeMaven
Top Stories
News

Yankees Continue to Address Catching Depth, Sign Chris Iannetta to Minor-League Deal

Max Goodman

New York agreed to terms with veteran backstop Chris Iannetta on Thursday. The minor-league deal includes an invite to Spring Training. 

Sweeney Murti of WFAN first reported the Yankees were close to finalizing a contract with Iannetta, who will enter his 15th big-league season in 2020. Jon Heyman of MLB Network confirmed Murti's initial report. 

Iannetta, who turns 37 in April, spent the first six years of his career with the Rockies, before returning to Colorado for the past two seasons. He's a career .230/.345/.406 hitter with 141 home runs and a .751 OPS over 14 years in the Majors. In addition to the Rockies, Iannetta spent four seasons -- from 2012-2015 -- with the Angels.

In 2019, Iannetta struggled early on, posting a .222 average and a -0.4 WAR over 52 games. He was designated for assignment in August.

This deal comes two weeks after New York agreed to terms with Erik Kratz, another catcher with over 10 years of big-league experience. A combination of Kratz and Iannetta will provide a veteran presence, and even some competition, for Kyle Higashioka, who is poised to take on a larger role as the backup to Gary Sanchez in 2020. 

With Sanchez's injury history, it's no surprise the club chose to add additional backstops this offseason. And yet, New York let Austin Romine walk in free agency. Romine, who spent eight seasons as the Yankees' backup catcher, signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers for just north of $4 million. 

Now, assuming Higashioka solidifies his status in the spring as the backup, New York's third-string catcher will be either Kratz or Iannetta (in their age 40 and 37 seasons respectively).

Behind the dish, Iannetta has caught 24 percent of runners attempting to steal in his career (195 CS out of 802 attempts). That number has dipped significantly in recent years, however, as Iannetta posted a 17 percent caught stealing rate in 2019.

In his most recent season with more than 100 games played -- 2018 -- the Rhode Island native showcased above average pitch framing. According to Statcast, Iannetta was tied for the eighth-best among big-league backstops with seven 'runs added strikes' (converting strikes to runs saved on a .125 run/strike basis). To put that complex metric into perspective, Iannetta's framing in 2018 was better than Kratz, Sanchez, Romine and both Gold Glove Award winners from that season (Salvador Perez and Yadier Molina). In 2019, Iannetta's 'runs added strikes' (-2) was two runs better than Sanchez (-4).

His pop time in 2018 was an average of 2.04 seconds -- good for 60th among all backstops. The league average sits at approximately 2.01 seconds. 

Pitchers and catchers report to the Yankees' Spring Training facility in just over one month (on Feburary 12). All eyes will be on New York's core of catchers and how they gel with new ace Gerrit Cole and a talented pitching staff. 

To keep up with all of Yankee Maven's coverage, click the "follow" button at the top righthand corner of this page. For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yankees Agree to Minor-League Deal with Nick Tropeano

Max Goodman

In another offseason homecoming, read to learn more about Long Island native, and newest Spring Training invitee, Nick Tropeano

AL East Offseason Breakdown: Tampa Bay Rays

Max Goodman

Which offseason addition by the Rays will have the biggest impact on the Yankees in 2020?

What Domingo Germán's Suspension Means for Yankees 2020 Rotation

Max Goodman

With Domingo Germán set to miss the first 63 games of the season, how will the Yankees fill in for the right-hander during his absence and just how big of a blow is it to New York's rotation?

The 2010s: New York Yankees All-Decade Team

Max Goodman

As we say goodbye to the 2010s, take a moment to review the best individual season by a member of the New York Yankees at each respective position over the last ten years.

Statistical Analysis of New York's Free-Agency Flight

Max Goodman

Edwin Encarnacion marks the fourth free-agent departure from the Yankees elswhere this offseason. How will that impact New York's production in 2020?

How Dellin Betances' Departure Impacts the Yankees Bullpen

Max Goodman

The four-time All-Star moves from the Bronx to Queens. Without Betances in 2020, what changes in the Yankees bullpen?

Chance Adams Dealt to Royals

Max Goodman

After Adams was designated for assignment to free a roster spot for Gerrit Cole, New York acquires infielder Christian Perez from Kansas City

How Does Erik Kratz Factor into the Yankees Catching Situation?

Max Goodman

New York signed the veteran backstop to a minor-league deal on Friday. Is Kratz the answer to the catching-depth questions the Yankees have been fielding all offseason?

Mariano Rivera Foundation Gala Benefits New Learning Center in New Rochelle

Max Goodman

Celebrities and sports icons joined in celebrating Rivera's HOF career and raise money for his work in the community.

Welcome to Yankee Maven

Max Goodman

A message from publisher Max Goodman introducing Sports Illustrated's new home for daily coverage of the New York Yankees