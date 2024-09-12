Yankees Trade Deadline Target Has Raised Stock; Should New York Pursue in Free Agency?
Hours before the 2024 MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees had a preliminary trade agreement in place to acquire starting pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers.
The trade ultimately fell through. While a July 30 report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic asserted that the Yankees backed out of the deal because of medical concerns, New York GM Brian Cashman later told reporters that the team didn't acquire Flaherty because they didn't match up in a trade.
Regardless of the cause, the bottom line is that the trade didn't take place. And Flaherty — who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season — ended up getting traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers instead.
In 7 games started for the Dodgers, Flaherty has posted a 5-1 record with a 2.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 41.1 innings pitched.
This recent success prompted CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson to include Flaherty as a player who has "raised their stock" before entering free agency this offseason in a September 10 article.
"It was around this time last year when the Orioles relegated Flaherty to the bullpen for the stretch run after acquiring him at the deadline with the hopes that he would boost their rotation," Anderson wrote.
"He was again on the move this July, but unlike last year he's thus far nailed the landing. Flaherty is applying the finishing touches to his best season (in terms of results and availability) since 2019. Provided nothing funky happens over the coming months, he should be in line to receive a far more lucrative arrangement than the pillow contract (one year, $14 million) he inked last winter with the Tigers," Anderson added.
Cashman has clearly been interested in Flaherty once before. Perhaps the 28-year-old's recent form will be enough to convince Cashman that he's worth pursuing this offseason.
What's for sure is that New York could use more stability in their starting rotation than they've had this season.