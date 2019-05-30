UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade was robbed at gunpoint in Brazil on Thursday, according to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting.

Andrade's wife Fernanda Gomes was with her during the incident and shared what happened on social media.

The couple was driving in a Honda HRV in Icarai when a group stopped the car and robbed them, also taking their phones. Andrade’s coach Gilliard Parana told MMA Fighting they are both doing fine.

Earlier this month, Andrade, a Brazilian native, won the strawweight championship by knocking out Rose Namajunas in Brazil, about 25 miles from where Thursday's robbery took place.