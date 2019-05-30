UFC Champion Jessica Andrade Robbed at Gunpoint in Home Country of Brazil

Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Jessica Andrade and her wife were robbed in Brazil, about 25 miles from where Andrade won the strawwieght championship earlier this month.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 30, 2019

UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade was robbed at gunpoint in Brazil on Thursday, according to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting.

Andrade's wife Fernanda Gomes was with her during the incident and shared what happened on social media.

The couple was driving in a Honda HRV in Icarai when a group stopped the car and robbed them, also taking their phones. Andrade’s coach Gilliard Parana told MMA Fighting they are both doing fine.

Earlier this month, Andrade, a Brazilian native, won the strawweight championship by knocking out Rose Namajunas in Brazil, about 25 miles from where Thursday's robbery took place.

