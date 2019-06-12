Khabib Nurmagomedov Shoots Down Conor McGregor Rematch

Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shot down a rematch with Conor McGregor after the two's bout at UFC 229 ended in a post-fight brawl.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 12, 2019

"He tapped," Nurmagomedov said. "He begged me, 'Please don't kill me.' Now we talk about a rematch? Tony Ferguson on the line. People who have a win streak on the line. Not the guy who don't do nothing the last three years."

Nurmagomedov is serving a nine-month suspension for his role in the brawl after he defeated McGregor. When asked if Nurmagomedov would fight McGregor again, his agent Ali Abdelaziz said in May that the Irish fighter would have to work in order to get back to a No. 1 level. 

"To be honest, Conor is going to have to go out there and fight somebody like Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson or Cowboy [Donald Cerrone]," Abdelaziz said. "He's not a worthy enough opponent right now. That's the feeling from all of us, as a team."

Nurmagomedov is expected to return to the Octagon at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi in September, where he will face Dustin Poirier for the highly-anticipated lightweight title fight. Nurmagomedov (27–0) is the lightweight champion, while Poirier (25–5, 1 NC) is the interim titleholder after beating Max Holloway at UFC 236 in April.

Nurmagomedov told ESPN he wants to fight again in December on the UFC's year-end card. 

