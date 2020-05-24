Report: Jessica Eye, Cynthia Calvillo to Face Off at June 13 UFC Fight Night

Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo will square off in a flyweight bout at UFC Fight Night on June 13, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. The two will reportedly headline the event.

In her last fight, Eye defeated Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision at UFC 245 on Dec. 14, 2019. She's ranked as the No. 8 women's flyweight and has won four of her last five fights.

Calvillo fought to a draw in her last bout against Marina Rodriguez on Dec. 7, 2019. Prior to that, she scored two consecutive wins over Courtney Casey on Feb. 17, 2019, and Poliana Botelho on Nov. 17, 2018.

News of the Eye-Calvillo card comes days after reports surfaced of a Paige VanZant-Amanda Ribas fight that's scheduled to take place on July 11. Locations for both fights have yet to be announced.