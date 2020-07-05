One day after Gilbert Burns reportedly tested positive for coronavirus and was scratched from his title fight with Kamaru Usman, the UFC has apparently found his replacement.

The UFC is in negotiations with Jorga Masvidal to replace Burns to fight Usman in the main event, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Masvidal last fought on Nov. 2, 2019, in a win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Helwani reports that a deal isn't close to being finalized, but the belief is the fight will happen.

Masvidal reportedly took and passed a coronavirus antibody test on Saturday. The test shows whether a person has previously been exposed to the virus, but doesn't determine whether that person currently has it. Masvidal will have to pass three coronavirus tests in order to be allowed to fight, if an agreement gets reached.

Even if Masvidal doesn't get signed to fight, UFC 251 will feature two other title fights: Alexander Volkanovski will try to defend his featherweight belt against Max Holloway, while Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will fight for the vacant bantamweight belt.