How to Watch UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0-0) and Justin Gaethje (22-2-0) will headline the UFC 254 main card on Saturday.

The main event, which will take place at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will pit the reigning UFC lightweight champion in Nurmagomedov against the interim lightweight champion in Gaethje. The bout will be Nurmagomedov's first fight since defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 to retain the lightweight championship belt in September 2019. Meanwhile, Gaethje recorded a technical knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 to become the interim lightweight champion in May. 

How to Watch:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the event live on ESPN+ PPV. You can save over 25% when you buy UFC 254 and an ESPN+ annual plan here.

Nurmagomedov has held the world Lightweight Championship belt since an April 2018 defeat of Al Iaquinta at UFC 223. He has since retained the title after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 and interim champion Poirier at UFC 242

Gaethje enters Saturday's event as the interim lightweight champion after his knockout of Ferguson in UFC 249. Gaethje filled in for Nurmagomedov in the bout after the reigning UFC lightweight champion was unable to travel from Russia due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

The event will be held without fans in attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Here is the full UFC 254 event card:

Main Card: 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

  • Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje
  • Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris
  • Middleweight: Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes
  • Women's Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova
  • Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cuțelaba

Preliminary Card: 12 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

  • Heavyweight: Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Heavyweight: Todd Duffee vs. Sam Alvey

Early Preliminary Card: 10:30 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Catchweight (140 lb): Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney
  • Women's Flyweight: Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Lightweight: Joel Álvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev

