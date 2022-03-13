Greg Hardy Signals End Of UFC Tenure: ‘What A Run’

Greg Hardy’s brief turn in the UFC has apparently come to an end.

The NFL All-Pro-turned-MMA fighter seemingly signaled the conclusion of his four-year run with the company Saturday on social media, posting a photo of him wearing a UFC shirt along with a caption that began, “What a run.”

“Ya boy is far from done just got some fine tuning to do,” Hardy continued, “Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly i appreciate my coaches, family, and the @UFC for giving me the opportunity to shine bright.”

Hardy’s troubled past, which eventually led to the 2010 draft pick’s NFL ouster after the 2015 season, made him a controversial addition to the UFC’s roster when he signed in 2018.

The 33-year-old did not hint at what his next plans might be, but one has to wonder if they will involve a future in the sport after a relatively unsuccessful run.

Hardy lost his last three bouts by TKO, including a first-round defeat against Sergey Spivak at UFC 272 a week ago. Overall, Hardy posted a 4-5-1 record while with the flagship promotion after going 3-0 as an amateur.

