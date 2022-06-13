Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MMA

Inside Jiří Procházka's Historic Light Heavyweight Title Win at UFC 275

The new division champ—the UFC's first title-holder from the Czech Republic—scored the finish he needed but begins his reign short of satisfaction.

Bloodied and battered, Jiří Procházka entered the fifth round of his UFC 275 light heavyweight title fight with one objective.

“I needed a finish,” Procházka says. “I knew I needed to end the fight.”

Procházka (29-3-1) finally put Glover Teixeira (338) away in the fifth round, forcing him to tap to a rear-naked choke with only 28 seconds remaining. That was a history-making finish, making Procházka the first-ever UFC champion from the Czech Republic. He entered the fifth full of a quiet confidence, further empowered by words of encouragement from Teixeira as the round began.

“Glover showed his respect right as the fifth round began,” Procházka says. “He said I had his respect and he thanked me for the fight.”

Glover Teixera (red gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Procházka won Saturday's main event at UFC 275 to earn the light heavyweight title. 

Forcing Teixeira to submit seemed like an impossible proposition. Procházka’s only path to victory appeared to be via the knockout blow, which is the manner in which he won his past 10 fights. Winning the fight with an underrated yet versatile ground game offered a chance for Procházka to show he is a multi-dimensional mixed martial artist, but it was also a necessity.

Procházka was not going to land a knockout blow on Teixeira. The 29-year-old Procházka struggled to gain the momentum necessary against Teixeira. A Brazilian black belt in jiu-jitsu, the 42-year-old Teixeira willingly ate ferocious shots, sacrificing his chin and body, in order to set up his next takedown. Despite hammering him with what appeared to be walk-off shots, there was simply no chance of putting the champ to sleep.

“After a while, all the striking was boring to me,” Procházka says. “I asked myself, ‘How does he stay up after these shots?’

“I have been working hard on my jiu-jitsu, and it was great to finally show that. I needed to stay locked and precise, and I knew I could do it if I stay focused. That was my way to victory. I knew I would find a way.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Glover Teixera (red gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Teixeira controlled the fight early before submitting in the fifth round at UFC 275. 

Teixeira successfully landed five takedowns, each one more dangerous than the prior. Once he mounted Procházka, that is where he did the majority of his damage, pummeling his opponent with a vicious flurry of ground-and-pound.

“I already had respect for Glover, but even more now,” Procházka says. “I’ve heard people say he’s older, but what they dismiss is his experience and intelligence. It was a pleasure to share the cage with him.”

Only three fights into his UFC career, Procházka has become champion in a stunning manner. Yet even with the belt now in his possession, he expressed disappointment in his performance.

“I didn’t show enough,” Procházka says. “It wasn’t my best. I need to change that in my next fight. My goal at the end was to trust myself and let the moment show me the way. Then I caught the choke. But I need to be better.”

There is no shortage of opponents for the new champ. Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith are both contenders, as well as Jamahal Hill and former champ Jan Błachowicz. There is also, of course, Teixeira, who is looking to regain the belt.

When asked about his next opponent, Procházka stressed that whoever he lines up against will be far less dangerous than the man with the title.

“The next opponent doesn’t matter to me,” Procházka says. “It could be Jan or a rematch against Glover. No matter who it is, I will show my best performance.”

More MMA Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Darwin Nunez is joining Liverpool
Soccer

Darwin Nunez Represents a Key Part of Liverpool’s Evolution

As Liverpool’s star forwards age or head elsewhere, the club needed to reload to keep pace in the upper echelon, and the Uruguayan rising star fits the bill.

By Jonathan Wilson
Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez watches his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 23, 2022, in Houston.
Play
MLB

Don’t Underestimate José Ramírez and the Guardians

Cleveland is winning in no small part because MLB’s most underappreciated elite player is having a career year.

By Tom Verducci
AP22162126122999
Play
Betting

Celtics and Warriors Meet for NBA Finals Game 5

Plus, the Lightning and Avalanche are set to play in the Stanley Cup Final and more news and notes.

By Kyle Wood
Jaden Rashada
Play
College Football

Manning, Rashada Lead Critical Week for Top QBs

The national QB dominos continue to take shape in June, headlined by Arch Manning.

By John Garcia Jr.
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman claps on the sideline
Play
College Football

Ten College Football Games to Circle This September

The season starts with a bang in Week 1, but that’s not all to look out for.

By Richard Johnson
Stephen Curry
Play
NBA

NBA Finals: Biggest Surprises, Key Steph Stats and Game 5 Predictions

Five questions on Celtics-Warriors heading into a pivotal Game 5.

By SI Staff
Erling Haaland celebrating for Norway
Play
Soccer

Erling Haaland Completes Transfer to Manchester City

The 21-year-old striker arrives from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth $63 million.

By Associated Press
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the first fairway during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio
Play
Betting

PGA U.S. Open Betting Preview

Betting analysis for the 2022 PGA U.S. Open. Rory McIlroy is the favorite at SI Sportsbook, followed by Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler.

By Shawn Childs