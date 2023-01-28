Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya Set for Rematch at UFC 287

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya’s rivalry continues.

The UFC 281 headliners will meet again at UFC 287 on April 8 in a bout for the UFC middleweight title, UFC president Dana White announced Friday.

Pereira pulled off a fifth-round TKO win against Adesanya in November’s instant classic at Madison Square Garden. Adesanaya, who suffered his first-ever loss as a middleweight, looked poised to pick up his sixth title defense before Pereira landed a strong right hand and unleashed a flurry of blows to win the title belt.

The result marked Pereira’s third win against Adesanya, dating back to their kickboxing days. Now Adesanaya seeks his first win against Pereira to regain the middleweight title.

On the same UFC 287 card, White announced the co-main event will feature the return of Jorge Masvidal, who will face fifth-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. Burns is coming off a dominant submission win against Neil Magny last weekend at UFC 283. Meanwhile, Masividal last fought in March 2022, when he lost to Colby Covington in the UFC 272 main event.