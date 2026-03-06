Caio Borrahlo is the Definition of a Fighting Nerd

Alright, we have a contender at 185 pounds, Cabarala on this card, we have Ra Raul Rosas Junior, who, he was signed to the UFC when he was 17 years old.

So I was just talking to him and I was asking about the pressure being so young.

When you started fighting, I also asked him this question.

What was the dumbest thing you bought with your first professional paycheck, bro, in Brazil.

You can, you, you cannot even buy the drugs, the med the, the, the, the, the, the medi med, medic, not drugs, yeah, medicine, not drugs, because medicine, you know, medicines, please come on.

But you know, like in Brazil, you cannot, you cannot even buy the, the, the medicine for you to heal up, you know, so impossible to buy a dumb thing, you know.

I just think like ice cream or something like some shit like that.

Obviously you're, you've made a little bit of money since then.

You're one of the biggest stars in the UFC.

What, what's been the most, what would you tell your 17 year old self if you could give that person advice?

Yeah, I think just.

To be very honest with you, I would say to him , get to know yourself better.

The, the best way that you can know yourself, just dig deep, go find who you are, what you want, your triggers, your, your weakness, your good points, and.

And be aware of everything.

So just get to know yourself.

That's the truth power.

I want to talk to you about weight cutting.

I talked to a former champion, Al Jermaine Sterling.

He was competing in RAF over the weekend in Arizona, and he's very adamant that the UFC and MMA in general should do away with the weight cutting, maybe do same day weigh-ins.

He said the fights would be more competitive.

What are your thoughts on it because it's obviously a very hot topic in MMA?

Yeah, I think.

Guys that complain about the weight cut, the guys that wants to go down so much weight, you know, like he's a big 45 already and he wanted to go down to 135, so of course he would think this way, you know , like if you're a professional, if you know about nutrition, you know, you need to study about it, you know, if you know about nutrition, about everything.

For sure, your wake up will be smoother, you know.

So, I don't blame the wake up for, for how people fight or anything like that.

I just think the fighters wants to do crazy stuff with the wake up, you know?

And , uh, you need to be very strategic, know about your body and know what you're doing, you know , know about.

The science of weight cutting and then the weight cut can be smoother than ever, you know.

You talk about science and you're obviously part of the fighting nerds and you, you have a whole team of coaches and I assume nutritionists and stuff like that.

So your weight cutting, I'm, I'm assuming is a lot easier than when you started your career.

Um, do you think, do you feel it's more of a mental thing for you now?

I, I think 100% mental, you know, for sure it's very physical too, but I think it's more mental, you know, like you, you, you're being fed, like you, you, you were eating, you're training, and then you reach to recover, but sometimes you're eating a little bit less than you used to.

And then your mind starts to trick you like, Oh, you'll be out of energy.

When the training starts and then you starting to get tired, your minds trick you like, Oh, you're getting tired because you didn't eat enough.

But I think it's just a matter of getting mature with it, get to know your body, get to know about nutrition, and don't let these mind games trick you.

You know what I mean?

So, I, I think it's Most of the party's mental shit.

Just a couple more for me.

Let's talk about your fight.

RDR, very dangerous guy.

I feel like both of you guys had a lot and still have a lot of hype behind you, but you are both coming off of a loss.

Do you feel that that that makes this fight more dangerous on both of your ends coming in there where you feel maybe you have your back against the wall a little bit?

No, I think it makes it more entertaining for the fans, you know, like I think we both want to go there and get back to the win column, you know, and I think that's what makes this fight so exciting.

And that's why they put this uh Co event to open the stage for the BMF title.

So, yeah, more, more entertaining for the fans, but never back against the wall.

He did, and, just 11 more about the weight cut because he did have some issues on the scale.

He said the weight cut was brutal for him last time.

Um, he's obviously.

Going to come in more focused now.

What, what do you, do you think that, you know, that cut contributed to his loss?

And do you think he, he was very active?

He fought almost, I think, 4 times in a year.

Yeah, I think what contributed the most besides him quit or anything like that, I think it was that he, his body paid a high price for the.

High velocity that he was coming up, you know, and I, he fought like 4 times in 9 months and I think 5 times in 11 months and in this sport and the way that we treat our bodies and everything, it's really brutal and uh.

Your body needed some time to rest to recover, and he wasn't having this time, so maybe that's why he felt so much about it.

You're sharing this card with Charles Oliveira, a legend, obviously.

What is it?

Did you ever think that when you started your fighting career, you'd be on this main card with a guy like Charles?

I always wanted to be, you know, I always dream myself and visualize myself being with the biggest legends from Brazil, you know, Jose Aldo.

I share a car with him, you know, and, uh, and, uh, now Charles and all these guys, but now being having this happening and, and, and being in this reality is, is so nice, and I, I, I feel inspired by him and his history and everything that he did in the sport and everywhere and uh.

I just, I just hope that I'll be good enough to open up the stage for him to go there and shine bright.

Last one for me, he's fighting for the BMF title.

Who is the most bad.

That you know in your life?

I would say my mom.

Yeah, I think my mom is the bad motherfucker in my life.

She had me when she was 18.

She was just a kid and she worked her ass off for so many years, still do, but she worked so much to put me in the best schools, to give me like English school, to give me a good education and uh.

Yeah, bad, baddest of my life is my mom.

Awesome, thank you so much for your time, man.

Appreciate it.