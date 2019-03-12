Admissions Scandal Shows You Can Sneak Into College Sports With Photoshop and Enough Money

Parents were using bribes and fake athletic resumes to get their kids into elite universities like USC and Yale.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 12, 2019

Even better than the Full House memes mocking Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky for all of you, like me, who didn't know the actress's name) for being connected to a wide-scale bribery scheme that allowed students to fraudulently enter prestigious universities is the idea that the parents of these students helped arrange for the creation of fake athletic profiles to carry out the scheme.

If you haven't heard already, Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among 50 people who were charged in connection to an investigation into colleges like Yale and USC admitting students under the guise that the students were recruited athletes.

Parents, coaches and a cooperating witness pretended that the future students were being recruited for college sports so the students would benefit from applying under easier academic standards.

But in order to make this happen, they needed to create athletic profiles of the students. And for some of those students, that meant creating Photoshopped images of the students participating in sports they never actually played in.

To think, the only thing holding you back from going to an Ivy League institution or fulfilling your dream of being a college athlete was Photoshopping your face on LeBron James blocking Andre Iguodala.

That, and a few hundred thousand dollars.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message