Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
More Sports
College Football Conference Drama Continues With Big 12 and Pac-12 Discussions
College Football Conference Drama Continues With Big 12 and Pac-12 Discussions

Grambling State Fires Volleyball Coach Who Cut Entire Roster

Grambling State fired its volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas on Tuesday, according to a statement from the program’s athletics department. Lucas was with the Tigers for less than five months. 

Grambling State said Lucas was fired after an internal investigation. The program plans to begin a search for its next volleyball coach this week.

Lucas, a 2007 Grambling State alum, became the team’s head coach in February. She quickly made major headlines when she decided to cut every player on the team in April, telling all 19 players individually that their scholarships would not be renewed.

When Lucas made the decision—one in which she described as making some roster changes—some team personnel were reportedly not fully aware prior to her announcement.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

But when the decision was made, GSU’s sports communication director Brian Howard said that Lucas’s move to release players was one that is usually left up to the coach’s discretion.

On Tuesday, GSU athletic director Trayvean Scott said that the volleyball players who earned scholarships from the 2022-23 academic year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team. Athletes who walked on to the team will also keep their roster spot.

Before she was GSU's volleyball coach, Lucas spent six seasons at two other Southwestern Athletic Conference programs in Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Alcorn State.

More From Sports Illustrated:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Brittney Griner and Joe Biden
Play
WNBA

Biden Has Read Brittney Griner's Letter Pleading for Help

The WNBA star wrote a handwritten letter to the president this week as she continues to be wrongfully detained in Russia.

By Associated Press
Jun 4, 2022; Madison, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) looks on during Nascar Cup qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
NASCAR

Changes Made to Bubba Wallace’s Pit Crew Amid Frustrating Season

A pattern of pit crew mistakes continues to arise for the 23XI Racing driver’s team.

By Madeline Coleman
paul-george-clippers
Extra Mustard

Paul George Shows Off Wide Receiver Skills in Instagram Video

The Clippers star is working out on the football field during the NBA offseason.

By Thomas Neumann
General overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo.
Play
College Football

UCLA Was in ‘Significant Debt’ Before Big Ten Move, AD Says

The school will earn more money each year from its new conference to help fund athletics at the school.

By Madison Williams
Oct 22, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Fan tailgate outside Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium prior to the game between New York Red Bulls and D.C. United. It is the final game at RFK Stadium.
More Sports

RFK Stadium on Fire, Several Fires in Below Grade Levels, per DC Fire

Smoke was seen coming out of the D.C. based venue on Tuesday.

By Wilton Jackson
vanessa nygaard
Play
WNBA

Griner’s WNBA Coach: ‘If It Was LeBron, He’d Be Home, Right?’

Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard is not pleased with how the star player’s detainment in Russia has been handled.

By Nick Selbe
Sierra Canyon junior Bronny James shoots a free throw.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Reacts to Viral Bronny James Dunk Highlight

The four-time NBA champion is seen standing and clapping for his son in the clip, too.

By Madison Williams
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant brings the ball up against the Warriors during the second half of Game 3.
Play
Extra Mustard

Video of Grizzlies Star Morant Tipping His Waitress Goes Viral

The Memphis star brought a huge smile to one woman's face at a restaurant.

By Wilton Jackson