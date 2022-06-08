Skip to main content
NASCAR Driver Alex Bowman Will Feature LGBTQ+ Logo on Car

NASCAR is unveiling cars that will feature LGBTQ+ logos on them in honor of June’s Pride Month for this weekend’s Toyota Save Mart 350 race.

This comes after NASCAR partnered with the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce in January for the 2022 season. The racing league also became the organization’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion partner for this year. 

The first pictures of Alex Bowman’s car for Sunday’s race were released on Wednesday. The car details include logos for Ally Bank’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group, a group for the national bank that promotes and supports inclusion practices for members of the LGBTQ+ community. Ally Bank already sponsors Bowman.

The car is mostly white with purple and pink stripes on it, in partnership with Ally Bank’s colors. The Ally “a” logo is featured in rainbow colors. Additionally, the company’s slogan “Better Together” is featured on the side and the back of the car.

NASCAR has posted a few Pride Month related tweets already this month, including on June 1. 

