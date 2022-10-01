NASCAR Truck Driver Airlifted to Hospital After Car Burst Into Flames

NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson was airlifted from Talladega Superspeedway after sustaining burns when his car caught on fire during Saturday’s Truck Series race.

Anderson’s Chevrolet was sent spinning across the track on lap 19 when flames started to come out from underneath the truck. The car continued to slide across the track to the interior wall, and Anderson appeared to begin exiting the smoking vehicle before it came to a rest against the wall.

Anderson then climbed up to the top of the wall to escape the flame. He was transported to the infield medical center and was placed on a stretcher before being airlifted to a Birmingham hospital, NASCAR confirmed.

Anderson, 31, was making his fifth start of the season in the Truck Series. His highest finish in 2022 was 14th.

More Racing Coverage: