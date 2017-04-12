NBA

The Best Of 2016-17: Joel Embiid Lives, Klay Thompson Kills And More

7:53 | NBA
Give and Go: 2017 NBA Awards Picks

Quickly

  • The best moments of the 2016-17 NBA season, according to The Crossover's Rohan Nadkarni. Joel Embiid hits the court, Klay Thompson hits shots and more.
Rohan Nadkarni
3 hours ago

We did it! The NBA’s regular season wraps up Wednesday, which means we all made it through another season without taking any DNP-rests. While the playoffs will bring us another batch of memories, crotch slaps, taunts and crushing defeats, the end of the regular season is a time for reflection. So here are some of my favorite moments from the last seven months. (Apologies in advance if I left out your favorite moment.)

Joel Embiid Lives!

Remember how fun Joel Embiid was? For 31 glorious games, former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie was cackling while sitting on a pile of second-round draft picks that no longer exist, watching the world burn around him as Embiid looked like a perennial MVP candidate in the making.

NBA
Joel Embiid: 'I'm The Process'

The NBA needs more guys like Embiid—extremely talented and fun-loving goofballs. Here’s hoping Embiid comes back fully healthy next season. In the meantime, let’s look back on some highlights from Embiid’s debut:

Klay Thompson: 60 points, 29 minutes

I struggle to care about Devin Booker’s 70-point game because this was the most impressive scoring display of the season. Thompson scored over two points per minute he was on the court! And like all great things in life, this game left us wanting more, because Thompson sat the fourth quarter, leaving us to wonder just how high he could have climbed.

Dion Waiters, The GOAT

If Dion Waiters doesn’t sprain his ankle, he is the MVP and leading the Heat to a first-round upset over the Cavaliers or Celtics.

Cupcakes!

Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City didn’t result in an entertaining game, but we did get to see him and Russell Westbrook yap at each other on the court. And in a nod to Lee Jenkins’s stellar reporting from his Westbrook cover story, there were lots of cupcake references.

This Larry Nance Dunk

Seven Seconds of Kawhi

The Kawhi Leonard-as-MVP hype entered overdrive the night he hit a game-winning three and blocked James Harden on back-to-back possessions.

Seriously, though, Dion Waiters

Somebody is giving him a max contract.

Jusuf Nurkic Revenge Game

Nurkic made his former team (and SI’s Ben Golliver!) look extra foolish when he dropped 33 on the Nuggets while leading the Blazers’ late-season revival.

The Cavaliers’ Halloween Party

One last reminder that the Warriors blew a 3–1 lead in the NBA Finals.

And here’s some bonus LeBron partying content. We’re glad he enjoyed himself at the party we threw for him. (I guess my invite got lost in the mail.)

Durant to Westbrook

This didn’t bury the hatchet, but damn it was cool.

This Giannis Dunk

This should be worth more than two points.

Kyle Lowry & DeMar DeRozan, Best Friends

How does this not make you smile every time?

Russell Westbrook

Every single night Russell Westbrook took the court was a moment. I don’t know how you distill his season into one play or even one game. No one dominated the conversation like Russ did this season.

NBA
Why Russ And OKC Put Their Trust In Sam Presti

I have some very hot voting takes about why I don’t think he will win MVP. But for right now, let’s just celebrate what was one of the most memorable regular season campaigns of all-time.

Ernie Johnson’s Craig Sager Tribute

RIP, Craig.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters