Blake Griffin will miss remainder of playoffs due to big toe injury

Clippers forward Blake Griffin will miss the remainder of the 2017 NBA Playoffs with an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe, which was sustained in the Clippers 111–106 win over the Jazz in Game 3 of the first round series, the team announced.

Blake Griffin left Game 3 with an apparent lower leg injury. Here's the play he sustained the ailment: pic.twitter.com/NSDZ3vFujR — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 22, 2017

The injury took place on a drive to the basket in the second quarter. He limped to the sidelines with under four minutes to play in the first half, and promptly went to the locker room.

Griffin reappeared shortly after entering the tunnel, but things did not look encouraging for the former No. 1 overall pick. Griffin’s sneaker was off as he sat on the bench, with his foot and ankle taped. He suffered a bruised big toe and had x-rays at the half. Griffin would not return, despite the x-rays coming back negative.

The injury to Griffin’s toe marks the second consecutive year in which he’s missed time during the playoffs. He was sidelined in Game 4 of the first round in 2016, aggravating a left quadriceps injury against the Trail Blazers. Portland would go on to win the series in six games.