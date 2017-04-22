NBA

Chris Paul torched the Jazz in the fourth quarter

Jazz will struggle to beat Clippers if Rudy Gobert doesn't return
The Clippers had been there before: the fate franchise seeming to hang in the balance, Blake Griffin sidelined with an injury and the ball in Chris Paul's hands. 

In Game 3 on Friday night, with Los Angeles and Utah knotted at 1-1 in the first round, the smallest player on the court had the biggest second half.  

Paul torched the Jazz for 24 points after intermission, finishing with a total line of 34 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, his eighth career playoff game with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Paul personally outscored the Jazz 13-10 in the final 4:02, erasing Utah's largest second-half lead of 14. The Clippers survived 111-106.

He hit a ridiculous and-1 three-pointer. 

Then he parlayed the threat of his jumper and used a vicious yo-yo dribble to freeze the George Hill and Derrick Favors and find DeAndre Jordan for a thunderous alley-oop. 

And he shook the entire defense with a behind-the-back bounce en route to an easy lay-in. 

"You just—it's winning time," Paul told ESPN after the game. 

Game 4 is Sunday. 

