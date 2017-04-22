NBA

NBA fines Patrick Beverley $25,000 over fan altercation

Saturday April 22nd, 2017

The NBA has fined Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for his role in an altercation with a fan after the Rockets 115–113 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Beverley said the fan yelled “F-you Patrick Beverley” multiple times with a clicker in his face.

A Chesapeake Energy Arena spokesman said the facility was aware of an incident and would cooperate with the NBA.

Beverley hit the ground in the first half after attempting a layup and landed at the feet of a fan in the first row. He got up and started complaining about the fan to the referees. The fan in the incident is the son of Thunder minority owner Jay Scaramucci.

The People And Places That Made Clint Capela

The Rockets sought more information after Beverley told them of the incident.

The NBA reviewed footage before determining any sort of disciplinary action.

