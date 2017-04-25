Drake will host inaugural NBA awards show

The NBA’s first ever season awards show will be a star-studded affair, even aside from the players on hand.

Drake, the platinum-selling and Grammy-winning rapper, will be the host of the event, the NBA and Turner announced Tuesday.

Winners of the NBA’s six biggest awards will be announced during the June 26 show on TNT. The NHL and NFL already have similar award shows but this is the first time the NBA will use the format.

In addition to the six major awards (MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player), there will also be multiple fan-voted awards. Categories and finalists for the fan-voted awards will be announced Thursday on Inside the NBA.

The All-NBA teams will reportedly be announced before the awards show to give teams an opportunity to make their offseason plans.

Drake, a Toronto native, has been a team ambassador for the Raptors since September 2013.