NBA

Drake will host inaugural NBA awards show

0:38 | NBA
Drake will host inaugural NBA awards show
SI Wire
an hour ago

The NBA’s first ever season awards show will be a star-studded affair, even aside from the players on hand.

Drake, the platinum-selling and Grammy-winning rapper, will be the host of the event, the NBA and Turner announced Tuesday. 

Winners of the NBA’s six biggest awards will be announced during the June 26 show on TNT. The NHL and NFL already have similar award shows but this is the first time the NBA will use the format. 

In addition to the six major awards (MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player), there will also be multiple fan-voted awards. Categories and finalists for the fan-voted awards will be announced Thursday on Inside the NBA

The All-NBA teams will reportedly be announced before the awards show to give teams an opportunity to make their offseason plans. 

Drake, a Toronto native, has been a team ambassador for the Raptors since September 2013.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters