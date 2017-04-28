Give and Go: What's the future hold for Paul George and Blake Griffin?

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, we head to the podium and rank the best postgame press conference moments, because that’s what everyone online cared about the most. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Fred Hoiberg: “No”

Fred Hoiberg just walked off the podium after being asked if Isaiah Thomas carried the ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/lKKiOv6XAa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2017

This might not be a popular choice for the top spot with the week Russell Westbrook had in front of the mic, but it’s the right one in my eyes. The No + walkout was simply hilarious. No joke, I laughed out loud for a minute straight after it happened. What a question by that reporter, too, he knew what he wanted and he got it.

2. Russ Westbrook: “Maybe he was dreaming or some s--t"

Russell Westbrook shoots back at Pat Beverley: "He was talking about he's first team All-Defense...maybe he was dreaming or some s--t" pic.twitter.com/4JwT6eJk0d — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2017

Westbrook didn’t win this back-and-forth with Pat Beverley. In fact, he didn’t just lose, he got pretty brutally owned. But this response was pure Russ, an angry snap. I laughed nearly as hard at this as I did at Hoiberg.

3. Russ Westbrook: “Don’t split us up”

Russell Westbrook goes off on reporter who asks about team's play while he's on the bench pic.twitter.com/oikTf0GxCj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 23, 2017

This was probably the moment of the week, even though it wasn’t funny and—dare I say—out of line of Russ. Still, it had the Internet buzzing.

4. Pat Beverley: “Men lie, women lie, numbers DON'T”

Patrick Beverley: "[Russ] looked up and said, 'No one can guard me, I got 40 points.' I'm like, that's nice, you took 34 shots to get it." pic.twitter.com/htl10439gl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2017

Oh, hell yeah. This is the good stuff. Beverley surely didn’t know how many shots Russ had put up to get his 40, but facts don’t matter. The truth is, he was absolutely right, Russ had to toss up difficult attempts against that defense.

5. Isaiah Thomas’s kids: Stealing the mic

"and tell north west to hit my lin..." pic.twitter.com/g6xgKkARKa — Quavo's Rolex (@tobiwan_kanobi) April 24, 2017

NBA kids >>>>>

6. Chris Paul: “…What?”

Chris Paul was befuddled by this question pic.twitter.com/7MBC2uYVGC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2017

Gave him the look your mom used to give you when she knew you weren’t actually going out to the movies on Friday night.

7. Jimmy Butler: “He’s not about that life”

Jimmy Butler went all the way in on Marcus Smart A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Even though Marcus Smart absolutely is about that life, this was still a pretty vicious dunk. The “calm down” at the end was really what elevated this from good to great.

8. John Wall: D.C. comic hero

Wizards' John Wall takes the podium in a cape pic.twitter.com/a8uJSxvMeg — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 27, 2017

Well, some heroes wear capes.

9. Dennis Schroder and Paul Millsap: “It definitely got personal now”

Wizards' Markieff Morris called Hawks' Paul Millsap a "crybaby" after Game 3. Millsap and Dennis Schroder with the priceless reaction... pic.twitter.com/VyxUGpbO4U — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 23, 2017

Kinda wanted to rank Markieff Morris here instead because clearly he got to these guys.

10. Gregg Popovich: “Did you just get here?”

Don't ask Pop a question he's already been asked 😂 A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Pop is the journalism police.