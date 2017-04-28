NBA

NBA Social Rankings: Who Won The Press Conference?

4:58 | NBA
Give and Go: What's the future hold for Paul George and Blake Griffin?

  • Because NBA players and coaches shined off the court, we we head to the podium and rank the best postgame press conference moments.
Kenny Ducey
an hour ago

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, we head to the podium and rank the best postgame press conference moments, because that’s what everyone online cared about the most. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Fred Hoiberg: “No”

This might not be a popular choice for the top spot with the week Russell Westbrook had in front of the mic, but it’s the right one in my eyes. The No + walkout was simply hilarious. No joke, I laughed out loud for a minute straight after it happened. What a question by that reporter, too, he knew what he wanted and he got it.

2. Russ Westbrook: “Maybe he was dreaming or some s--t"

Westbrook didn’t win this back-and-forth with Pat Beverley. In fact, he didn’t just lose, he got pretty brutally owned. But this response was pure Russ, an angry snap. I laughed nearly as hard at this as I did at Hoiberg.

3. Russ Westbrook: “Don’t split us up”

This was probably the moment of the week, even though it wasn’t funny and—dare I say—out of line of Russ. Still, it had the Internet buzzing.

4. Pat Beverley: “Men lie, women lie, numbers DON'T”

Oh, hell yeah. This is the good stuff. Beverley surely didn’t know how many shots Russ had put up to get his 40, but facts don’t matter. The truth is, he was absolutely right, Russ had to toss up difficult attempts against that defense.

5. Isaiah Thomas’s kids: Stealing the mic

NBA kids >>>>>

6. Chris Paul: “…What?”

Gave him the look your mom used to give you when she knew you weren’t actually going out to the movies on Friday night.

7. Jimmy Butler: “He’s not about that life”

Jimmy Butler went all the way in on Marcus Smart

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

Even though Marcus Smart absolutely is about that life, this was still a pretty vicious dunk. The “calm down” at the end was really what elevated this from good to great.

8. John Wall: D.C. comic hero

Well, some heroes wear capes.

9. Dennis Schroder and Paul Millsap: “It definitely got personal now”

Kinda wanted to rank Markieff Morris here instead because clearly he got to these guys.

10. Gregg Popovich: “Did you just get here?”

Don't ask Pop a question he's already been asked 😂

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

Pop is the journalism police.

