Chicago Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo will not play in Game 6 of the team's first-round series against the Boston Celtics because of an injured thumb.

Rondo has missed the last three games of the series after injuring the hand in Game 2 and was seen during practice on Wednesday shooting with his injured hand, but said that the thumb is still broken.

"Nothing's changed as of now," Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said during a conference call. "We had a film session in the hotel this morning. Obviously we didn't do anything on the court before we left. Rajon, most likely, will come in and work out tonight, but like we talked about [Wednesday] at the game, it's still a long shot that he's back on the court, at least in this series."

Chicago has lost the last three games in the series and faces elimination in Friday's game. The Bulls averaged 109 points a game when Rondo played in the series and only 93 points in the games he didn't play.

The Bulls have used Jerian Grant, Michael Carter-Williams and Isaiah Canaan in his absence. Canaan started Game 5 in Rondo's place and will also start in Game 6.

Rondo was averaging 11.5 points, 10 assists, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in the two games before he got hurt.

- Scooby Axson