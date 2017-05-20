NBA

Spurs' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 vs. Warriors

1:40 | NBA
What the Boston Celtics must do to slow down the Cleveland Cavaliers
Chris Chavez
27 minutes ago

San Antonio Spurts forward Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors due to his nagging ankle injury. 

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made the announcement during Saturday morning's pregame shootaround. 

In Game 1, Leonard landed on the foot of Warriors center Zaza Pachulia was exited the game with 7:54 remaining in the third quarter. The Spurs led 76–55 before the Warriors came back to win the game. He originally suffered injured after Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers III Doesn't Cheapen NBA Season

Jonathon Simmons is expected to start in Leonard's absence.

Zaza Pachulia (right heel) and Kevon Looney (left hip strain) are out for the Warriors in Game 3. Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) is listed as probable.

The Warriors lead the series 2–0.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters