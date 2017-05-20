What the Boston Celtics must do to slow down the Cleveland Cavaliers

San Antonio Spurts forward Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors due to his nagging ankle injury.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made the announcement during Saturday morning's pregame shootaround.

Coach Pop & Danny talk Game 3: pic.twitter.com/ckYvQ6IZh8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 20, 2017

In Game 1, Leonard landed on the foot of Warriors center Zaza Pachulia was exited the game with 7:54 remaining in the third quarter. The Spurs led 76–55 before the Warriors came back to win the game. He originally suffered injured after Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Jonathon Simmons is expected to start in Leonard's absence.

Zaza Pachulia (right heel) and Kevon Looney (left hip strain) are out for the Warriors in Game 3. Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) is listed as probable.

The Warriors lead the series 2–0.