NBA

NBA Social Rankings: Joel Embiid Owns The NBA Draft Lottery

2:07 | NBA
What does Celtics' win in draft lottery mean for Isaiah Thomas' future?

Quickly

  • Who won the week off the floor in the NBA? This week's social highlights feature the NBA Draft Lottery, Joel Embiid, Metta World Peace and more.
Kenny Ducey
2 hours ago

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Joel Embiid returns to prominence at the draft lottery, Shaq destroys in pickup, and Metta World Peace makes more purchases from the NBA Store. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Joel Embiid

Oh yeah, you’re damn right Embiid is back. Just when we’d begun to miss him, the draft lottery pushed him back into the spotlight. And, boy, did he deliver. The nods, the confused looks, the gold shoes, the goddamn Shirley Temple he had with him! Wow.

2. Shaq

 

 

Any team who needs a big man, 100 million for 3 years #taxfree #notanoffensivefoul @albenz11 @reebokclassics #rebokclassics

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

 

This wasn’t even a barbecue chicken alert. This was like a succulent, juicy, slow-roasted piece of chicken glazed with homemade BBQ sauce alert. Straight-up ended this dude in pickup. I’d be surprised if he kept playing.

Oh yeah, and look at this face:

3. Paul Pierce

I supposed you did, Paul.

4. Mike Brown

Absolutely brilliant.

5. Metta World Peace

Imagine he’s been buying copious amounts of Kobe Bryant shirseys.

6. LeBron James

This is the best meme ever and LeBron is to thank for this particular video.

7. Gregg Popovich

Baller alert!

8. Ben Simmons

 

 

Happy Mother's Day love you mum♥️ #Iwasabigassbaby

A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on

 

Good Lord, Ben Simmons was massive as a baby.

9. Brandon Jennings

Good on Brandon and Smush (Fordham legend) for getting out there and hooping with the people. I’m sure it must have been fun to play with those dudes.

10. Tim Duncan

Got em!

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters