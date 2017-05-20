What does Celtics' win in draft lottery mean for Isaiah Thomas' future?

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Joel Embiid returns to prominence at the draft lottery, Shaq destroys in pickup, and Metta World Peace makes more purchases from the NBA Store. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Joel Embiid

Nodding Embiid in GIF form pic.twitter.com/R6MIoODAnW — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 17, 2017

Joel Embiid is all of us trying to figure out how the lottery actually works

pic.twitter.com/vV53ynIe3y — Arab Iverson ♛ (@nadineee23) May 17, 2017

Oh yeah, you’re damn right Embiid is back. Just when we’d begun to miss him, the draft lottery pushed him back into the spotlight. And, boy, did he deliver. The nods, the confused looks, the gold shoes, the goddamn Shirley Temple he had with him! Wow.

2. Shaq

Any team who needs a big man, 100 million for 3 years #taxfree #notanoffensivefoul @albenz11 @reebokclassics #rebokclassics A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on May 18, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

This wasn’t even a barbecue chicken alert. This was like a succulent, juicy, slow-roasted piece of chicken glazed with homemade BBQ sauce alert. Straight-up ended this dude in pickup. I’d be surprised if he kept playing.

Oh yeah, and look at this face:

KLAY THOMPSON DIDNT MAKE A ALL NBA TEAM ARE YOU KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW, I'm with u DRAYMOND GREEN this is some Bs klay had 60 wit 11 dribbles pic.twitter.com/8kAYxtkiuR — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 19, 2017

3. Paul Pierce

And look what I leave behind for the Celts on my way out #1 pick😂👌🏾🙏🔥 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 17, 2017

I supposed you did, Paul.

4. Mike Brown

So Coach Brown was running a few minutes late yesterday... 👀 pic.twitter.com/i4TLaAloCq — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) May 17, 2017

Absolutely brilliant.

5. Metta World Peace

I buy too much @nba gear. Lol pic.twitter.com/pSoRXADJZG — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) May 17, 2017

Imagine he’s been buying copious amounts of Kobe Bryant shirseys.

6. LeBron James

And the internet wins once again 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LamKGJOmH7 — Whistle Sports (@WhistleSports) May 18, 2017

This is the best meme ever and LeBron is to thank for this particular video.

7. Gregg Popovich

Pop is asked if he saw SNL last night: "No. I was on my third dinner. I'm in San Francisco." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 14, 2017

Baller alert!

8. Ben Simmons

Happy Mother's Day love you mum♥️ #Iwasabigassbaby A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on May 14, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Good Lord, Ben Simmons was massive as a baby.

9. Brandon Jennings

Caught @brandonjennings putting in work at west4h w/ my boy Smush Parker #west4th pic.twitter.com/DcCyDpvNik — Jonathan (@jgabrielcharles) May 19, 2017

Old Man told me today "Get Lost" I was cryyyyyyinnngggg #NYCHoops — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) May 19, 2017

Good on Brandon and Smush (Fordham legend) for getting out there and hooping with the people. I’m sure it must have been fun to play with those dudes.

10. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan just pranked media, pretended like he was going to talk, just walked by and said "is there a bathroom back there" #ksatsports pic.twitter.com/DlMbAQPndh — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) May 19, 2017

Got em!