If this is the end for Manu Ginobili, Spurs fans gave him quite the sendoff.

Monday’s Game 4 loss to the Warriors ended San Antonio’s season and quite possibly Ginobili’s career as well.

Ginobili came out of the game with 2:25 seconds to play and the home fans spent the entirety of the remaining time chanting Ginobili’s name as he struggled to contain his emotions.

Perhaps the loudest roar came as Ginobili headed to the tunnel for what very well may have been the final time in his NBA career.

Ginobili, who turns 40 in July, dodged questions about retirement on Sunday, saying he was still focused on Monday’s game.