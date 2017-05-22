NBA

Video: Manu Ginobili walks off the court for perhaps the last time

1:53 | NBA
Does Gregg Popovich owe Zaza Pachulia an apology?
Dan Gartland
29 minutes ago

If this is the end for Manu Ginobili, Spurs fans gave him quite the sendoff. 

Monday’s Game 4 loss to the Warriors ended San Antonio’s season and quite possibly Ginobili’s career as well. 

Ginobili came out of the game with 2:25 seconds to play and the home fans spent the entirety of the remaining time chanting Ginobili’s name as he struggled to contain his emotions. 

Perhaps the loudest roar came as Ginobili headed to the tunnel for what very well may have been the final time in his NBA career. 

Ginobili, who turns 40 in July, dodged questions about retirement on Sunday, saying he was still focused on Monday’s game

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters