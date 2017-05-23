Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is unsure if he will be able to coach in the NBA Finals, as he continues to work his way back from back surgery complications.

Kerr has not coached in the Warriors last 10 playoff games, all victories. Assistant Mike Brown has led the team since Game 3 of the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 51-year-old Kerr told The Undefeated that his status is "just day-by-day" when asked about it after the Warriors swept the San Antonio Spurs on Monday to reach the NBA Finals for the third straight year.

Kerr did travel with the team to San Antonio for the clinching victory and Warriors owner Joe Lacob says Kerr can take as much time as he wants in his return to the team.

"He is a fantastic coach and a fantastic human being and a great friend," Lacob said. "I told him the other day, 'I don't even want to talk about or think about anything other than winning this championship. You can contribute in any way you can, and we'll worry about the future in the future.'"

The Warriors will have home-court advantage when the finals start on June 1.