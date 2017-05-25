These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The strange, passive dance surrounding the inevitable Cavs–Warriors finals matchup is growing more and more obvious by the day, and with Cleveland on the verge of eliminating Boston, it’s go time.

Tyronn Lue commented that the Celtics are harder to defend than the Warriors. Someone raised this to Mike Brown, who’s been hanging around with the rest of Golden State just waiting for the June 1 Finals start date. And here is what he said.

Short answer from Mike Brown on Tyronn Lue's comment that Celtics are "harder to defend" than Warriors: "That's his opinion. It's cute." pic.twitter.com/lHuezIwXfQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 25, 2017

It’s cute!

It doesn’t take a firsthand NBA education to know that the Warriors on an average night are not easier to guard than the Celtics, although easier is relative and yes, Klay Thompson has been playing terribly.

But the obvious thing is that these are mind games and not factual statements.

And so it begins. It’s cute.