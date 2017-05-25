Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?

With the draft lottery wrapped up and the deadline to declare for the draft having passed by, rumor season is in full effect.

We’ll regularly round up the newest buzz going forward through the draft, free agency and beyond.

The Magic and Hawks have effectively dealt with their front office situation, the Lakers and Celtics are starting to court Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz, and there’s a whole lot left to sort out as players continue to work out for teams and executives start to lock in on their courses for the off-season.

• NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Fultz, Ball, And Then What?

You can find the latest news and rumors below.

• Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs reportedly have mutual interest. (ESPN.com)

• Lakers executive Magic Johnson says the only player he would not consider moving is guard Brandon Ingram (ESPN)

• The Hawks have named Travis Schlenk as their new general manager. (Team announcement)

• Potential lottery pick Lonzo Ball will not work out for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have the No. 1 pick in next month's draft. (WEEI.com)

• The Bulls believe that Dwyane Wade will pick up player option for next season. Wade's decision to opt out has to be made by June 27. (Chicago Tribune)

• Luc Mbah a Moute is expected to opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers (Los Angeles Times)