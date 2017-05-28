Former NBA star Lamar Odom appears to have been turned away at a San Fernando Valley strip club, according to a video posted by TMZ.

Odom and two women reportedly attempted to skip the line at Red Tie Gentleman's Club in Van Nuys at about 3:30 a.m. Security escorted him out.

Several of the people waiting to enter the club can be heard backing Odom and for security to allow him in because "he got us a ring."

Watch the video below:

Odom has completed rehab and treatment after being discovered unresponsive following a three-day binge at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada in October 2015.