Report: Lamar Odom turned away at San Fernando Valley Strip Club
Former NBA star Lamar Odom appears to have been turned away at a San Fernando Valley strip club, according to a video posted by TMZ.
Odom and two women reportedly attempted to skip the line at Red Tie Gentleman's Club in Van Nuys at about 3:30 a.m. Security escorted him out.
Several of the people waiting to enter the club can be heard backing Odom and for security to allow him in because "he got us a ring."
Odom has completed rehab and treatment after being discovered unresponsive following a three-day binge at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada in October 2015.