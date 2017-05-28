NBA

Watch: Highlights of LaVar Ball's AAU team getting blown out

3:11 | NBA
NBA Draft: Justin Jackson, Jarrett Allen go through the SI Now NBA Combine
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

LaVar Ball's AAU team, the Big Ballers, were blown out by the Compton Magic by 52 points on Saturday night.

Ball was seen on the sidelines yelling instructions at his players while wearing one of his "Stay in yo lane" t-shirts. 

The Ballislife Youtube channel was in attendance to bring some highlights from the game. 

Several viewers have also taken to social media to rip Ball's youngest son LaMelo Ball, who is expected to be a top recruit in his class.

This is only going to keep LaVar Ball silent for maybe a day, if we're lucky.

