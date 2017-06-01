NBA

Who won NBA Finals MVP last year?

The Cavaliers and Warriors are facing off in the NBA Finals for a third straight year. 

In 2015, Andre Iguodala won series MVP after he played a key role in limiting Cavaliers star LeBron James in the final games of the series. James roared back the following season, helping Cleveland overcome a 3–1 deficit to upset the Warriors and winning MVP honors himself. 

James is a three-time Finals MVP, winning two as a member of the Miami Heat. 

Here's a complete list of NBA Finals MVP winners. 

2016: LeBron James (Cavaliers)
2015: Andre Iguodala (Warriors)
2014: Kawhi Leonard (Spurs)
2013: LeBron James (Heat)
2012: LeBron James (Heat)
2011: Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks)
2010: Kobe Bryant (Lakers)
2009: Kobe Bryant (Lakers)
2008: Paul Pierce (Celtics)
2007: Tony Parker (Spurs)
2006: Dwyane Wade (Heat)
2005: Tim Duncan (Spurs)
2004: Chauncey Billups (Pistons)
2003: Tim Duncan (Spurs)
2002: Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers)
2001: Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers)
2000: Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers)
1999: Tim Duncan (Spurs)
1998: Michael Jordan (Bulls)
1997: Michael Jordan (Bulls)
1996: Michael Jordan (Bulls)
1995: Hakeem Olajuwon (Rockets)
1994: Hakeem Olajuwon (Rockets)
1993: Michael Jordan (Bulls)
1992: Michael Jordan (Bulls)
1991: Michael Jordan (Bulls)
1990: Isiah Thomas (Pistons)
1989: Joe Dumars (Pistons)
1988: James Worthy (Lakers)
1987: Magic Johnson (Lakers)
1986: Larry Bird (Celtics)
1985: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Lakers)
1984: Larry Bird (Celtics)
1983: Moses Malone (76ers)
1982: Magic Johnson (Lakers)
1981: Cedric Maxwell (Celtics)
1980: Magic Johnson (Lakers)
1979: Dennis Johnson (SuperSonics)
1978: Wes Unseld (Bullets)
1977: Bill Walton (Trail Blazers)
1976: Jo Jo White (Celtics)
1975: Rick Barry (Warriors)
1974: John Havlicek (Celtics)
1973: Willis Reed (Knicks)
1972: Wilt Chamberlain (Lakers)
1971: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Bucks)
1970: Willis Reed (Knicks)
1969: Jerry West (Lakers)

