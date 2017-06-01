Who won NBA Finals MVP last year?

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The Cavaliers and Warriors are facing off in the NBA Finals for a third straight year.

In 2015, Andre Iguodala won series MVP after he played a key role in limiting Cavaliers star LeBron James in the final games of the series. James roared back the following season, helping Cleveland overcome a 3–1 deficit to upset the Warriors and winning MVP honors himself.

James is a three-time Finals MVP, winning two as a member of the Miami Heat.

Here's a complete list of NBA Finals MVP winners.

2016: LeBron James (Cavaliers)

2015: Andre Iguodala (Warriors)

2014: Kawhi Leonard (Spurs)

2013: LeBron James (Heat)

2012: LeBron James (Heat)

2011: Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks)

2010: Kobe Bryant (Lakers)

2009: Kobe Bryant (Lakers)

2008: Paul Pierce (Celtics)

2007: Tony Parker (Spurs)

2006: Dwyane Wade (Heat)

2005: Tim Duncan (Spurs)

2004: Chauncey Billups (Pistons)

2003: Tim Duncan (Spurs)

2002: Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers)

2001: Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers)

2000: Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers)

1999: Tim Duncan (Spurs)

1998: Michael Jordan (Bulls)

1997: Michael Jordan (Bulls)

1996: Michael Jordan (Bulls)

1995: Hakeem Olajuwon (Rockets)

1994: Hakeem Olajuwon (Rockets)

1993: Michael Jordan (Bulls)

1992: Michael Jordan (Bulls)

1991: Michael Jordan (Bulls)

1990: Isiah Thomas (Pistons)

1989: Joe Dumars (Pistons)

1988: James Worthy (Lakers)

1987: Magic Johnson (Lakers)

1986: Larry Bird (Celtics)

1985: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Lakers)

1984: Larry Bird (Celtics)

1983: Moses Malone (76ers)

1982: Magic Johnson (Lakers)

1981: Cedric Maxwell (Celtics)

1980: Magic Johnson (Lakers)

1979: Dennis Johnson (SuperSonics)

1978: Wes Unseld (Bullets)

1977: Bill Walton (Trail Blazers)

1976: Jo Jo White (Celtics)

1975: Rick Barry (Warriors)

1974: John Havlicek (Celtics)

1973: Willis Reed (Knicks)

1972: Wilt Chamberlain (Lakers)

1971: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Bucks)

1970: Willis Reed (Knicks)

1969: Jerry West (Lakers)