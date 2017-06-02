NBA

Report: Steve Kerr could return to Warriors bench for Game 2

Steve Kerr still unsure if he'll coach Warriors in Finals
Steve Kerr could return to coaching the Warriors in Sunday’s Game 2, ESPN’s Marc Spears reports

“He may coach Sunday. He's feeling better,” one source told Spears. 

Kerr has not been on the bench with the team since its second game of the playoffs, in the first round against the Blazers. He was forced to step aside due to complications from back surgery, including nausea and migraines. Kerr had back surgery in the summer of 2015 and missed the first 43 games of the 2015–16 season.

After Thursday’s Game 1 win over the Cavaliers, acting head coach Mike Brown has now led Golden State to 11 straight playoff victories. Kerr remains involved with the team and was able to travel to San Antonio for the final two games of that series. 

Kerr said Monday that he was still not feeling well enough to coach in Thursday’s game, but ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Chris Hayes report that Kerr had improved to the point earlier this week that he was “hopeful” he’d be on the bench. Kerr, though, “had a bad day Wednesday,” according to the report, and decided to leave the coaching duties up to Brown.

 

