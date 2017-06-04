NBA

How to watch Cavs vs. Warriors: Finals Game 2 live stream

More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

The NBA Finals continue at Oracle Arena on Sunday as the Warriors host the Cavs up 1–0.

A dominant game from Kevin Durant and precise decision-making with the basketball bolstered Golden State in Game 1, as Cleveland struggled offensively and failed to keep up with their opponents on either end of the floor. The defending champs will have to clean up those mistakes to have a chance against a typically dominant Warriors team.

Find out how to watch below. 

How to watch Game 2

When: 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 4

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Finals schedule

*Denotes if necessary

Golden State vs. Cleveland                                                   Local     EDT      Broadcast

Game 1 – Golden State 113, Cleveland 91

Game 2 – Sunday June 4, Cleveland at Golden State           5:00PM  8:00PM      ABC/R

Game 3 – Wednesday June 7, Golden State at Cleveland     9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 4 – Friday June 9, Golden State at Cleveland             9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 5* – Monday June 12, Cleveland at Golden State       6:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 6* – Thursday June 15, Golden State at Cleveland     9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 7* – Sunday June 18, Cleveland at Golden State        5:00PM  8:00PM      ABC/R

