How to watch Cavs vs. Warriors: Finals Game 2 live stream
The NBA Finals continue at Oracle Arena on Sunday as the Warriors host the Cavs up 1–0.
A dominant game from Kevin Durant and precise decision-making with the basketball bolstered Golden State in Game 1, as Cleveland struggled offensively and failed to keep up with their opponents on either end of the floor. The defending champs will have to clean up those mistakes to have a chance against a typically dominant Warriors team.
Find out how to watch below.
How to watch Game 2
When: 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 4
TV: ABC
Live stream: WatchESPN
Finals schedule
*Denotes if necessary
Golden State vs. Cleveland Local EDT Broadcast
Game 1 – Golden State 113, Cleveland 91
Game 2 – Sunday June 4, Cleveland at Golden State 5:00PM 8:00PM ABC/R
Game 3 – Wednesday June 7, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 4 – Friday June 9, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 5* – Monday June 12, Cleveland at Golden State 6:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 6* – Thursday June 15, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R
Game 7* – Sunday June 18, Cleveland at Golden State 5:00PM 8:00PM ABC/R