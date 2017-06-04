These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The NBA Finals continue at Oracle Arena on Sunday as the Warriors host the Cavs up 1–0.

A dominant game from Kevin Durant and precise decision-making with the basketball bolstered Golden State in Game 1, as Cleveland struggled offensively and failed to keep up with their opponents on either end of the floor. The defending champs will have to clean up those mistakes to have a chance against a typically dominant Warriors team.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch Game 2

When: 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 4

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN