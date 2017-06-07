NBA

Pat Riley says Magic Johnson is the greatest player ever

1:20 | MLB
Magic Johnson on his sports legacy
Tim Kiernan
Wednesday June 7th, 2017

The debate over the greatest basketball player of all–time tends to revolve around LeBron James and Michael Jordan, but occasionally someone offers a different opinion.

Basketball Hall of Fame member Pat Riley believes Magic Johnson—not Michael Jordan or LeBron James—is the greatest player of all–time, he said.  

Riley made the comments Monday in an interview at an American Express event, where he was joined on stage by Johnson. He praised Johnson for his unique set of skills, comparing him to LeBron James. 

"LeBron is the closest thing to Earvin that we've ever seen because of his size, his speed, his acceleration, his vision—everything that he can do," Riley said. "He just had more pressure on him to have to score all the time...[Johnson] could've scored 30 points a game if he wanted to."

Riley was the head coach of Johnson's Showtime Lakers, and he later became team president of the Miami Heat, where he helped bring LeBron James to South Beach. 

"[Magic] didn't have to score because of Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] and James [Worthy] and everyone else we had," Riley said. "He was a winner. LeBron is a winner. But the way that LeBron plays the game now, coast to coast, handles the ball, runs the offense, it's just like Earvin."

SI's Jack McCallum ranked Michael Jordan as the No. 1 player of all-time in early 2016. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters