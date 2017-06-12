NBA

LeBron has no plans of playing in 3-on-3 Olympic tournament

Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James says he has no plans to play in the 3-on-3 tournament recently approved by the International Olympic Committee, but would want two Hall of Famers on his team if he did. 

The tournament will begin play in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The winner of each game is the first to reach 21 or the team that leads after the 10-minute period. Each team will have four players — three starters and one substitute.

James did say he would pick Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson as teammates for any 3-on-3 game.

As far as teaming up with today's NBA players?

"I don't know, I have to think about it," James said.

But don't expect him at the Tokyo Olympics, at least in the 3-on-3 tournament.

"I'm not very good in a 3-on-3 thing. I'm more of a 5-on-5 guy," James said. "I stay out of the 1-on-1 matchups during our practice, the 2-on-2 and the 3-on-3s. So probably not. I probably won't be a part of the 3-on-3 matchup."

James has already won two gold medals after playing on the 2008 and 2012 U.S. Olympic squad.

