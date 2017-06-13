NBA

When is the 2017 NBA draft?

2:59 | NBA
Is this Finals real redemption for Warriors?
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

The 2017 NBA draft takes place Thursday, June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. New York.

Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and De’Aaron Fox are among the top players available in this year’s draft, with the Celtics holding the top pick, the Lakers behind them and the Sixers at No. 3. The annual event promises plenty of intrigue and trade rumors per usual, with a strong class of players preparing to enter the league.

Free agency opens July 1, as the new NBA calendar turns over and the new collective bargaining agreement takes effect.

Check out SI’s latest mock draft here.

