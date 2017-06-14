Kyrie Irving’s Father’s Day gift is a slam dunk.

The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard, 25, and his sister Asia, 26, teamed up to give their dad, Drederick, 51, a life-changing surprise: a complete overhaul of the living areas in the West Orange, New Jersey, home that the basketball all-star grew up in.

“He sacrificed a lot,” Kyrie says in the latest episode of online series My Houzz. “He ultimately gave up his dream to play basketball professionally [to support his family]. He really was super dad.”

Drederick has no plans to move from the humble abode — “It’s his first house, I think he wants it to be his only house,” Kyrie says — so renovating the existing kitchen, living room and dining room was the best way he could give his dad a “new” space. “He deserves it,” he adds.

Designer Jules Duffy jumped in to help the brother-sister duo rehab the space, ridding it of its many constricting walls, adding colorful details and integrating personal elements that capture the close-knit family’s personality. The most memorable makeover, however, was Asia’s surprise for both Kyrie and their father: a brand new trophy room filled with memories.

“I didn’t know you were keeping all this stuff,” an emotional Kyrie says upon seeing the space where his father has been collecting the NBA player and his sister’s many accolades. “My dad gave up his dream for my sister’s dreams and my dream. It’s incredible to see that he has every single trophy.”

Drederick’s generosity comes full circle with this renovation, as the dad of two admits, “This has always been a dream to knock that wall down, but I never envisioned it would be like this.”

However to Kyrie, the gift barely scratches the surface. “Without my dad’s teachings, I wouldn’t be here,” he says. “It goes without even being said how much thanks you try to give a man like that.”

Grab your tissues and visit Houzz, or watch the episode above, for the full details.

This story originally appeared on People.