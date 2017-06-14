These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The father of potential NBA lottery pick Lonzo Ball says he has autograph deal putting his signature on about 200 cards with his name and face on them.

LaVar Ball has a deal with Leaf Trading Cards and the cards will go on sale on Wednesday on eBay.

Leaf CEO Brian Gray says the sale will start at 1 p.m. ET and the cards will cost $59.95.

"This wasn't all about the money," said Ball. "I think it's cool to have a card."

The cards will have some of Ball's outrageous sayings over the past year, "$495 ain't enough," and "If you can't afford the ZO2's, you're not a big baller."

Those statements refer to Lonzo Ball's ZO2 shoe, which retail for $495. Other sayings on the card include "$1 billion was a discount," "Lonzo better than Steph Curry" and "Stick to the donuts, Chuck", a direct rip of TNT analyst Charles Barkley.

"The fact is that LaVar Ball is a significant pop culture icon," Gray said to ESPN.com "My job is to create a collectible element for personalities like him. We'll now see if the market is real, not based on what people will pay to first buy them, but what they will resell them for."

Lonzo Ball, who spent one season at UCLA, recently worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have the No. 2 overall pick in next week's NBA draft.