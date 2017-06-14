These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly plan to announce that the team is closing in on building an arena in Inglewood, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

The Clippers' lease at the Staples Center ends in 2024. The Lakers and Kings also share the arena, which is owned by Anschutz Entertainment Group.

The Clippers had discussed joining the Rams and Chargers in the sports and entertainment district that Stan Kroenke is building in Inglewood. It will host the Super Bowl in 2022 and may play a big role if Los Angeles is awarded the 2024 or 2028 Olympics.

The Exclusive Negotiating Agreement for 22 acres of land between Prairie and Yukon Avenue south of Century Boulevard would be subject to approval by the Inglewood City Council, according to the LA Daily News. If approved, the Clippers and the city would have 160 days to solidify a deal.

Owner Steve Ballmer has previously voiced his opinion and hopes for building a basketball-only venue.