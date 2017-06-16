Pacers guard Monta Ellis and Pistons guard Reggie Bullock have been suspended five games each for violations of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, the league announced.

Ellis and Bullock will each miss the first five games of the 2017–18 season (or the next five games they are physically able to play) and are suspended without pay.

According to the drug policy as stated in the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (as instated in 2011), the only way players are given five-game suspensions is a third positive marijuana test or violation (see Article XXXIII, Section 8c). The first offense requires entry into the league’s marijuana program and the second offense draws a $25,000 fine.

Ellis is in the middle of a four-year deal with the Pacers he signed in 2015. Bullock will be a restricted free agent if Detroit extends him a qualifying offer.

“Monta’s suspension is a very serious matter to our franchise and it will be dealt with accordingly,” Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement.