These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic are the latest NBA teams to announce they will wear a patch on their uniforms next season.

The Timberwolves signed a three-year deal with Fitbit, a company that sells wearable fitness technology, while the Magic partnered up with Disney, as Walt Disney World is located in Orlando.

Eight teams have announced that they will wear a 2.5 square inch patch on the uniform in conjunction with patch sponsorships.

So far Philadelphia 76ers (Stubhub), Sacramento Kings (Blue Diamond Growers), Boston Celtics (General Electric) Brooklyn Nets (Infor), Cleveland Cavaliers (Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.), and Utah Jazz (Qualtrics) will sport the jersey patches next season.