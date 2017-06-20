The NBA draft is less than a week away, and teams and prospects are finishing up a busy period of workouts, research and evaluation.

The rumor mill continues to buzz as usual, particularly near the top of the draft, where there are multiple scenarios in play.

The Celtics are already making moves by trading the No. 1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers are expected to take Washington guard Markelle Fultz, while the Celtics when take the Sixers No. 3 pick

The latest bit of news, which Stephen A. Smith reported, is that the 76ers turned down a Jimmy Butler–No. 3 pick swap.

Free agency opens July 1 when the new league year turns over and the new collective bargaining agreement comes into effect.

Here’s a look at the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• There is mutual interest between the Cleveland Cavaliers and former NBA player Chauncey Billups about a possible front-office position. (ESPN.com)

• LeBron James is "disappointed" at former Cavs GM David Griffin's departure and is concerned about the Cavs going forward. (Bleacher Report)

• Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade is leaning toward picking up his $24 million player option to remain with the team next season. (ESPN.com)

• Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge says team believes the player the team would have selected with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft will be there when the team picks at No. 3.

• The Los Angeles Lakers are "dangling" guard D’Angelo Russell in effort to get another lottery pick in the draft. (ESPN.com)

• The Washington Wizards are looking for a way to make a Paul George deal happen. (NBA.com)

• The Lakers are resisting salary dumps on Timofey Mozgov or Luol Deng that are needed to clear future salary cap space. Mozgov has three years and $48 million left on his deal and Deng has three years and $54 million before his deal expires. (The Vertical)