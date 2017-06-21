NBA

NBA Draft: Trading the No. 1 pick has garnered mixed results

Jake Fischer
2 hours ago

The annual NBA Draft media day took place at the Grand Hyatt in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon. Let’s jump right into the biggest sights and sounds to emerge from the festivities.

Markelle Fultz

The Sixers have all but selected Fultz at No. 1. That’s a prime spot to have your old Twitter takes exposed. But the Washington guard isn’t too concerned.

He offered some tremendous thoughts on the future of Philadelphia, too.

Lonzo Ball

The Ball camp remains firmly confident the Lakers will select the hometown kid, so long as Los Angeles keeps the No. 2 pick rather than dealing it for Paul George. That could feed a boon of Big Baller brand sales, which begs the question...

Josh Jackson

The Kansas swingman notoriously declined the Celtics’ request to worked for them. On Wednesday, he offered some insight as to why.

There now appears to be an open dialogue between Jackson’s camp and Boston.

Jayson Tatum

The Duke swingman seems like the odds-on favorite to be the Celtics’ pick at No. 3. He offered some insight into his visit with Boston on Monday.

Jonathan Isaac

There is so much scuttle surrounding Jackson and Tatum at the Celtics’ No. 3 pick that many executives around the league are starting to wonder if that’s by design, and Isaac is actually Danny Ainge’s preferred prospect. His interview with Boston appears to have gone well.

De’Aaron Fox

Fox hasn’t been shy throwing shade and taking shots over the last week. He recently told The Crossover that he wanted to “shut LaVar Ball up” when Kentucky played UCLA in the NCAA tournament. On Wednesday, he kept talking.

Malik Monk

The other lottery-bound Kentucky guard is such a good shooter, some would say he’s a sniper. Well…

Lauri Markkanen

Many view the big Finnish sharpshooter as the next Dirk. He could end up being an awesome second banana to Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Dennis Smith

The N.C. State point guard appears intrigued by New York’s offense.

Donovan Mitchell

The Louisville combo guard was not in attendance on Wednesday. It remains a mystery, but we might have an answer.

Zach Collins

As a Gonzaga player, Collins had plenty of exposure to Australian hoopers during his short college career. Which prompted this…

Frank Ntilikina

For those dying to know, The Crossover is proud to declare the proper pronunciation of French Frank’s name: Nee-Lee-Keena.

OG Anunoby

The Indiana swingman has one of the most fluid stock’s in the first round. A team could very easily swipe him in the lottery, but many around the league expect Anunoby could very well be the last player waiting in the green room on Thursday night. He expressed confidence in his ability to retake the court after knee surgery ended his collegiate career.

