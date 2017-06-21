The annual NBA Draft media day took place at the Grand Hyatt in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon. Let’s jump right into the biggest sights and sounds to emerge from the festivities.

Markelle Fultz

The Sixers have all but selected Fultz at No. 1. That’s a prime spot to have your old Twitter takes exposed. But the Washington guard isn’t too concerned.

He offered some tremendous thoughts on the future of Philadelphia, too.

Love Markelle Fultz's answers at NBA Draft media availability today in NYC. He's truly one of a kind. Great stuff on the @sixers. pic.twitter.com/KRGa2QcqGw — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 21, 2017

Lonzo Ball

The Ball camp remains firmly confident the Lakers will select the hometown kid, so long as Los Angeles keeps the No. 2 pick rather than dealing it for Paul George. That could feed a boon of Big Baller brand sales, which begs the question...

Reporter: Can we be Big Ballers if we don't play basketball?

Lonzo Ball: "Yeah, it's a mindset." pic.twitter.com/wxpWmVeZsZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 21, 2017

Josh Jackson

The Kansas swingman notoriously declined the Celtics’ request to worked for them. On Wednesday, he offered some insight as to why.

Josh Jackson says he originally declined a Celtics workout because he and reps didn't believe Boston would seriously consider him at No. 1. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 21, 2017

There now appears to be an open dialogue between Jackson’s camp and Boston.

Josh Jackson has spoken with a few of the Celtics coaches and Danny Ainge. Talked with Brad Stevens and staff over the phone last week. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 21, 2017

Jayson Tatum

The Duke swingman seems like the odds-on favorite to be the Celtics’ pick at No. 3. He offered some insight into his visit with Boston on Monday.

Jonathan Isaac

There is so much scuttle surrounding Jackson and Tatum at the Celtics’ No. 3 pick that many executives around the league are starting to wonder if that’s by design, and Isaac is actually Danny Ainge’s preferred prospect. His interview with Boston appears to have gone well.

The Celtics bluntly asked Jonathan Isaac in Las Vegas if he did drugs. "I just started laughing." — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 21, 2017

De’Aaron Fox

Fox hasn’t been shy throwing shade and taking shots over the last week. He recently told The Crossover that he wanted to “shut LaVar Ball up” when Kentucky played UCLA in the NCAA tournament. On Wednesday, he kept talking.

De'Aaron Fox: "We actually go to class at Kentucky, not like some other places" — Mandela Namaste (@mandiba13) June 21, 2017

Malik Monk

The other lottery-bound Kentucky guard is such a good shooter, some would say he’s a sniper. Well…

Malik Monk explains why he only plays Call of Duty, and not 2K pic.twitter.com/wC0Ju74EKD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 21, 2017

Lauri Markkanen

Many view the big Finnish sharpshooter as the next Dirk. He could end up being an awesome second banana to Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Lauri Markannan said he grew up a Timberwolves fan. Worked out for Minnesota, Dallas, Boston and Orlando. Only met with the Knicks. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 21, 2017

Dennis Smith

The N.C. State point guard appears intrigued by New York’s offense.

Dennis Smith on the triangle offense pic.twitter.com/ZGsvloKPaX — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) June 21, 2017

Donovan Mitchell

The Louisville combo guard was not in attendance on Wednesday. It remains a mystery, but we might have an answer.

NBA says Donovan Mitchell is not attending media day because of travel issues. However, league sources say he has a workout w/ Knicks today. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 21, 2017

Zach Collins

As a Gonzaga player, Collins had plenty of exposure to Australian hoopers during his short college career. Which prompted this…

Presented without context: Zach Collins wishes he had an Australian accent. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 21, 2017

Frank Ntilikina

For those dying to know, The Crossover is proud to declare the proper pronunciation of French Frank’s name: Nee-Lee-Keena.

OG Anunoby

The Indiana swingman has one of the most fluid stock’s in the first round. A team could very easily swipe him in the lottery, but many around the league expect Anunoby could very well be the last player waiting in the green room on Thursday night. He expressed confidence in his ability to retake the court after knee surgery ended his collegiate career.