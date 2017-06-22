The Chicago Bulls completed a .500 regular season at 41-41, falling in the first round of the playoffs after a hot start. The team faced inner turmoil throughout the season and ultimately secured a largely average year. Heading into the draft, there are plenty of places on the roster that could use some help.

Last year's draft saw the Bulls bring in Denzel Valentine (No. 14 overall) and Paul Zipser (No. 48 overall). Valentine, who dealt with an ankle injury, faced limited playing time. He underwent surgery after the season. As a second round pick, Zipser surprised with his ability to make an impact and should continue to develop entering his sophomore campaign.

Here's the full list of picks the Bulls hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

