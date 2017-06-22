2017 NBA Draft Trade Tracker: Deals And Grades
Quickly
- Head spinning from all of the trades and rumors? The Crossover has you covered. We're tracking and grading every trade from the 2017 NBA draft.
The rumors have been swirling ahead of the 2017 NBA draft—and we've even seen a few trades as the off-season tips off.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets got things started off by exchanging D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in the draft. In addition, the Atlanta Hawks shipped Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets after one season in exchange for a combination of picks and salary fillers.
While three big names have already traded teams, there are even bigger stars being discussed on the rumor mill. Paul George, Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, Gordon Hayward and LaMarcus Aldridge are among the names floating around in trade talks.
But this isn't the place for rumors—we're interested in facts. With that said, here's a roundup of every trade from 2017 NBA draft week, along with instant analysis and grades.
Celtics trade No. 1 pick to 76ers
76ers get: No. 1 pick
Celtics get: No. 3 pick and Lakers' 2018 pick (protected 2-5)
Grades: Sixers best Celtics in win-win trade
Hawks ship Dwight Howard to Hornets
Hawks get: Dwight Howard and the No. 31 pick
Hornets get: Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the No. 41 pick
Grades: Hawks dump Howard in head-scratching move
Nets nab D'Angelo Russell in Mozgov dump
Nets get: D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov
Lakers get: Brook Lopez and No. 27 pick
Grades: Savvy Nets steal Russell from shifting Lakers
Hornets send Tim Frazier to Wiz
Hornets get: No. 52 pick
Wizards get: Tim Frazier
Draft Night
Check back throughout the night for trade updates and grades.