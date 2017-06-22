NBA Draft: Did 76ers give up too much to draft Markelle Fultz?

The rumors have been swirling ahead of the 2017 NBA draft—and we've even seen a few trades as the off-season tips off.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets got things started off by exchanging D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in the draft. In addition, the Atlanta Hawks shipped Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets after one season in exchange for a combination of picks and salary fillers.

While three big names have already traded teams, there are even bigger stars being discussed on the rumor mill. Paul George, Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, Gordon Hayward and LaMarcus Aldridge are among the names floating around in trade talks.

But this isn't the place for rumors—we're interested in facts. With that said, here's a roundup of every trade from 2017 NBA draft week, along with instant analysis and grades.

76ers get: No. 1 pick

Celtics get: No. 3 pick and Lakers' 2018 pick (protected 2-5)

Grades: Sixers best Celtics in win-win trade

Hawks get: Dwight Howard and the No. 31 pick

Hornets get: Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the No. 41 pick​

Grades: Hawks dump Howard in head-scratching move

Nets get: D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov

​Lakers get: Brook Lopez and No. 27 pick

Grades: Savvy Nets steal Russell from shifting Lakers

Hornets get: No. 52 pick

Wizards get: Tim Frazier

Draft Night

