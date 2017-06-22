NBA

2017 NBA Draft Trade Tracker: Deals And Grades

NBA Draft: Did 76ers give up too much to draft Markelle Fultz?

  • Head spinning from all of the trades and rumors? The Crossover has you covered. We're tracking and grading every trade from the 2017 NBA draft.
The rumors have been swirling ahead of the 2017 NBA draft—and we've even seen a few trades as the off-season tips off.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets got things started off by exchanging D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in the draft. In addition, the Atlanta Hawks shipped Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets after one season in exchange for a combination of picks and salary fillers.

While three big names have already traded teams, there are even bigger stars being discussed on the rumor mill. Paul George, Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, Gordon Hayward and LaMarcus Aldridge are among the names floating around in trade talks.

NBA
NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Final Picks, Rumors And All-Out Chaos

But this isn't the place for rumors—we're interested in facts. With that said, here's a roundup of every trade from 2017 NBA draft week, along with instant analysis and grades.

Celtics trade No. 1 pick to 76ers

76ers get: No. 1 pick
Celtics get: No. 3 pick and Lakers' 2018 pick (protected 2-5)

Grades: Sixers best Celtics in win-win trade

Hawks ship Dwight Howard to Hornets

Hawks get: Dwight Howard and the No. 31 pick
Hornets get: Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the No. 41 pick​

Grades: Hawks dump Howard in head-scratching move 

Nets nab D'Angelo Russell in Mozgov dump

Nets get: D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov
Lakers get: Brook Lopez and No. 27 pick

Grades: Savvy Nets steal Russell from shifting Lakers

Hornets send Tim Frazier to Wiz 

Hornets get: No. 52 pick
Wizards get: Tim Frazier

Draft Night

Check back throughout the night for trade updates and grades.

