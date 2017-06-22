NBA

Report: Phil Jackson fell in and out of sleep during draft prospect's workout

0:57 | NBA
Phil Jackson confirms Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors
Scooby Axson
18 minutes ago

Former NBA player and current ESPN Jay Williams says he was told by a draft pick expected to be selected in the top 15 of Thursday's draft that New York Knicks president was falling in and out of sleep during his workout.

Williams made the claim during Thursday's Outside the Lines on ESPN.

“A top-15 draft pick told me the other day — because we were involved in this conversation about Phil Jackson and the Knicks — he said Phil Jackson was falling in and out of sleep during my workout,” Williams said “Yes. ‘Falling in and out of sleep at my workout.’ This is what this guy told me.”

The Knicks have the No. 8 pick in the draft and Jackson admitted that teams have called him about the availability of forward Kristaps Porzingis, telling MSG Live "We're listening but we're not intrigued yet at this level.

"As much as we love this guy, we have to do what's best for the club," Jackson added.

The Knicks have missed the playoffs in each of the last four years and have one playoff series victory since the turn of the century.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters