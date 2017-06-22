Former NBA player and current ESPN Jay Williams says he was told by a draft pick expected to be selected in the top 15 of Thursday's draft that New York Knicks president was falling in and out of sleep during his workout.

Williams made the claim during Thursday's Outside the Lines on ESPN.

“A top-15 draft pick told me the other day — because we were involved in this conversation about Phil Jackson and the Knicks — he said Phil Jackson was falling in and out of sleep during my workout,” Williams said “Yes. ‘Falling in and out of sleep at my workout.’ This is what this guy told me.”

The Knicks have the No. 8 pick in the draft and Jackson admitted that teams have called him about the availability of forward Kristaps Porzingis, telling MSG Live "We're listening but we're not intrigued yet at this level.

"As much as we love this guy, we have to do what's best for the club," Jackson added.

The Knicks have missed the playoffs in each of the last four years and have one playoff series victory since the turn of the century.