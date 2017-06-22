Portland finished with an even 41-41 record this year, landing a playoff berth as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Anchored by a backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, the Trail Blazers put together a decent campaign in 2017, but it's going to take a lot to make them a contender in the perennially competitive conference. Portland bowed out to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

Last year, the Blazers saw little production from rookie Jake Layman, whom they drafted from the University of Maryland. With three picks in the first round this year, they could potentially add a lot of talent and give themselves a chance to bolster their roster.

Here's the full list of picks the Trail Blazers hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 15

Round 1, Pick 20

Round 1, Pick 26