NBA

Portland Trail Blazers NBA draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

1:06 | NBA
Boston Celtics win 2017 NBA Draft Lottery
Tim Kiernan
an hour ago

Portland finished with an even 41-41 record this year, landing a playoff berth as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Anchored by a backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, the Trail Blazers put together a decent campaign in 2017, but it's going to take a lot to make them a contender in the perennially competitive conference. Portland bowed out to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. 

Last year, the Blazers saw little production from rookie Jake Layman, whom they drafted from the University of Maryland. With three picks in the first round this year, they could potentially add a lot of talent and give themselves a chance to bolster their roster. 

Here's the full list of picks the Trail Blazers hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 15

Round 1, Pick 20

Round 1, Pick 26

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters