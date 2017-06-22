NBA

NBA trade rumors: Knicks, Suns have discussed Kristaps Porzingis trade

0:57 | NBA
Phil Jackson confirms Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors

Quickly

  • NBA trade rumors are heating up.
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The NBA draft is less than a week away, and teams and prospects are finishing up a busy period of workouts, research and evaluation.

The rumor mill continues to buzz as usual, particularly near the top of the draft, where there are multiple scenarios in play.

The Celtics are already making moves by trading the No. 1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, who initially held the No. 3 pick. The 76ers are expected to take Washington guard Markelle Fultz.

Mock Draft 6.0: The 76ers are now on the clock

NBA
LaVar Ball Is Hardly A Trend-Setter When It Comes To The NBA Draft

Free agency opens July 1 when the new league year turns over and the new collective bargaining agreement comes into effect.

Here’s a look at the latest news and rumors from around the league.

7 a.m.

• Former NBA player Chauncey Billups still weighing front-office offer from Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers offered him a five-year deal. (The Atlantic)

• The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns have discussed a trade centered around Kristaps Porzingis. (ESPN.com)

• The NBA salary cap for next season is expected will be $2 million less than expected. The cap is expected to be set at $99 million, an increase of $5 million from last season (ESPN.com)

• The San Antonio Spurs have discussed LaMarcus Aldridge in trade talks, as they are trying to gain a top-five pick in the NBA draft. (Arizona Sports)

• The Celtics are interested in North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. and may trade down again in order to acquire another pick. (Boston Herald)

• The New Orleans Pelicans trade guard Tim Frazier to the Washington Wizards for the No. 52 pick in draft. The Pelicans also have the 40th pick. (Team announcement)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters