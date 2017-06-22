The NBA draft is less than a week away, and teams and prospects are finishing up a busy period of workouts, research and evaluation.

The rumor mill continues to buzz as usual, particularly near the top of the draft, where there are multiple scenarios in play.

The Celtics are already making moves by trading the No. 1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, who initially held the No. 3 pick. The 76ers are expected to take Washington guard Markelle Fultz.

• Mock Draft 6.0: The 76ers are now on the clock

Free agency opens July 1 when the new league year turns over and the new collective bargaining agreement comes into effect.

Here’s a look at the latest news and rumors from around the league.

7 a.m.

• Former NBA player Chauncey Billups still weighing front-office offer from Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers offered him a five-year deal. (The Atlantic)

• The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns have discussed a trade centered around Kristaps Porzingis. (ESPN.com)

• The NBA salary cap for next season is expected will be $2 million less than expected. The cap is expected to be set at $99 million, an increase of $5 million from last season (ESPN.com)

• The San Antonio Spurs have discussed LaMarcus Aldridge in trade talks, as they are trying to gain a top-five pick in the NBA draft. (Arizona Sports)

• The Celtics are interested in North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. and may trade down again in order to acquire another pick. (Boston Herald)

• The New Orleans Pelicans trade guard Tim Frazier to the Washington Wizards for the No. 52 pick in draft. The Pelicans also have the 40th pick. (Team announcement)