NBA

Kevin Durant on Sixers' FEDS: 'How they got a nickname without playing together?'

2:00
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

On draft night, Joel Embiid gave the Philadelphia 76ers' young core the nickname FEDS. It pulls a letter from the names of Markelle Fultz, Embiid, Dario Saric and Ben Simmons.

Over the weekend, NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant got wind of the nickname and took a little shot by saying, "How they got a nickname and ain't played no games together?"

Embiid previously gave himself the nickname "The Process" from Sam Hinkie's master plan to rebuild the Sixers with several losing seasons.

The 2017-18 NBA schedule has yet to be released but definitely mark your calendars for the Golden State Warriors' first game against the Sixers to see who has the last laugh.

