Reports: Jazz trade for Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio

The Jazz are trading a first-round pick to the Timberwolves for point guard Ricky Rubio, according to multiple reports.

Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune first reported the trade was happening. Spencer Checketts of The Zone 1280 AM was first with the terms.

The draft pick is the Thunder’s 2018 first-round choice, acquired by Utah in the 2015 Enes Kanter trade, and is top 14 protected.

Jazz point guard George Hill is an unrestricted free agent this summer. Gordon Hayward, who recently opted out of his contract, would prefer the team re-signs Hill but considers Rubio “an acceptable Plan B,” Jody Gennessy of the Deseret News reports.

Rubio, 26, has spent his first six NBA seasons with the Timberwolves, who drafted him with the fifth pick in 2009. He is known as a deft passer with limited scoring ability, averaging 11.1 points and 8.5 assists per game for his career.

As for Rubio’s replacement in Minnesota, Jones reports that the T-Wolves and Jeff Teague “have mutual interest.” More interestingly, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports there is talk of Kyle Lowry joining the T-Wolves.